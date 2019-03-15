Yesterday, the rain stopped after several days of steady rainfall that often was torrential and caused area flooding. Today, Oscar decided to cut back several stands of ornamental grasses that should have been trimmed months ago. The sun was warm, but the wind was bone-chilling to me, although Oscar didn’t seem to mind it at all.

While strolling around the landscape, I viewed pretty clusters of purple and white hyacinth blossoms, fountains of forsythia (yellow bell) flowers blowing in the breeze and, of course, the daffodils that grow all over the hill remain in full bloom.

Forsythia has short-lived blossoms that appear on long, flowing, limber branches, generally in mid-February in this area. After the blossoms are spent, bright green foliage appears on the slender limbs and the shrub stays green until the first cold snap burns the foliage. The best trait of the pretty, arching shrub is that the plant is one of the first to flower, signaling that spring is on the way.

Forsythia shrubs thrive in the this area’s environment. For best flowering, the shrub should be planted in rich, nutritious, well-drained soil, in full sun. The plant will tolerate less-than-perfect growing conditions, but will not flower very well.

A forsythia shrub grows fast and expands quickly. To propagate additional shrubs, dig up the newly sprouted plants at the base of the mother plant and transplant each shrub to a new location. Dig a planting hole to the depth of the root system and at least twice as wide. Once the new plant is installed, apply a layer of mulch around the base of the plant and water well.

Do not fertilize the newly transplanted forsythia until the shrub has grown for one full season and appears healthy. After that, in late winter or early spring, following label directions, apply a slow release fertilizer.

If a forsythia is planted in a spot where the plant can grow and expand with no hindrances (such as we have on our slope), there is no need to prune except to remove dead, damaged or diseased wood.

If the shrub is planted in a location where its growth must be limited, prune carefully to maintain the fountain-like appearance of the slender limbs. Right after the shrub blooms, select a few of the older, larger limbs, and make each pruning cut at the base of each limb. Each year thereafter, prune in the same manner.

The only time the plant’s limbs should be shortened is if a group of forsythia shrubs have been planted to serve as a hedge row.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.