ATMORE — An inmate is on a hunger strike to protest what his attorney calls the Alabama Department of Corrections' unconstitutional use of solitary confinement.

Citing a release from Robert Earl Council's attorney, news outlets report Council said Thursday he wouldn't eat or drink again until he's returned to general population.

The release says Council was moved from the general population at St. Clair Correctional Facility to the segregated housing unit at Holman Correctional Facility, 235 miles (380 kilometers) away, on Feb. 28. Attorney David Gespass says the transfer followed a raid at St. Clair, but he doesn't believe Council had contraband.

The ADOC wouldn't comment on Council's confinement or health.

Council is serving life without parole for murder. He went on a hunger strike in 2016 while coordinating prison work stoppages.