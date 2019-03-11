Open letter to Mary Beth Jackson

Why do you keep fighting being fired? Why can’t you just let it go?

You continue waste the community’s time and valuable tax dollars. You did wrong and continue to do wrong and should have been fired a long time ago. I guess it’s OK to not take responsibility for your actions or be fired for not doing your job as long as it was last year and not this year. That makes it all OK!

You need to take accountability for your failures and stop wasting our money. Your failures and lack of responsibility for your own actions really teach our children real values, doesn’t it? No.

You are no benifit to our schools, nor our children. You have failed at leadership and in your job, and it’s time to just pack up and go away silently. Stop wasting precious resources as you continue to try to hang onto something you don’t deserve.

Make right by the people and go away.

Gary Liddell, Holt