MIRAMAR BEACH — The next production from Emerald Coast Theatre Co. is all about the journey, not the destination.

ECTC continues its sixth season of professional theater with Mark Brown’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic tale, “Around the World in 80 Days,” from March 28 through April 7 at 560 Grand Blvd. at Sandestin. The clever, fast-paced comedy for the whole family follows gentleman Phileas Fogg who sets off on a race that puts his fortune and life at risk in 1872. Fierce natives, furious typhoons, runaway trains, a damsel in distress and a dogged detective threaten to delay him — more than 30 characters played by four actors.

"This adaptation squeezes every bit of fun and funny from the classic novel," said ECTC producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher. "Come experience literature coming to life on stage. Bring the kids and the grandparents, this show will delight every generation. Whether by train, boat or elephant, get to Grand Boulevard for this show."

Fisher directs an ensemble cast including Adam Silorey (as Fogg), Bruce Collier (playing 10 characters), Dylan Garofalo (16 characters), Gulf Coast State College professor Jason Hedden (as Fogg's servant Passepartout, as well as another role) and Leigh Jacobson (in four roles).

Silorey has performed various roles at Walt Disney World Resort and has appeared in theaters from Cincinnati to Virginia Beach. Collier has performed professionally in summer stock in Ohio, at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Courtyard Playhouse in New York City, New Horizons Theatre in Michigan, The REP at Seaside, and ECTC. Garofalo has performed at the University of West Florida, Northwest Florida State College, and Blue Gate Musicals in Indiana. Jacobson appeared on stage aboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, and recently toured North America and China with London’s best a cappella and beatboxing show, “Gobsmacked!”

Hedden is an actor, teacher and director. Currently, he is chairman of the Division of Visual and Performing Arts at Gulf Coast State College. Regional credits include Seattle Shakespeare Co. and Book-It Repertory Theatre. He performed his original solo show, “Resurrecting van Gogh,” in New York, California, Florida and Ohio. He is a founding board member at ECTC.

The play is appropriate for all ages. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) to browse artwork by local artists showcased in the ECTC Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $30 for adults; $28 for seniors (55 years and older) students, and military. Purchase tickets online at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 850-684-0323.

CALL FOR FESTIVAL ENTRIES

ECTC is seeking submissions from anyone interested in staging plays, performance art, musicals, dance and/or published or unpublished original work for its third annual Northwest Theatre Festival, which will be staged May 15-19. Deadline for entry applications is April 8.

“Each year this festival grows in both the variety of content and the types of groups involved,” Fisher said. “We are thrilled to be able to open our doors and give a stage to foster creativity in our community and welcome everyone to join us on stage or as an audience member."

The call is an open, non-juried invitation for regional involvement. A $50 per production application fee includes Festival Passes for up to five participants. Each performing group accepted will receive five complimentary tickets per performance to their show. According to the news release, the Northwest Florida Theatre Festival is designed as an inclusive and creative celebration of a community of artists. The Festival will be produced in concert with the Cultural Arts Alliance’s Art Week South Walton.

For more information and to download an online application, visit www.NWFTheatreFestival.com.