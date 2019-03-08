BIRMINGHAM - Shelton State women's basketball took down Southern Union 84-60 in the semifinals of the Alabama Community College Conference tournament on Thursday at the Lawson State campus.

Tiyah Johnson hit for 18 points and LaTascya Duff scored 13 points for the Lady Bucs. Also, Ataiya Bridges and Cierra Cunningham each had 10 points. Bridges also had six assists. Ayanna Trigg had 13 rebounds.

Shelton State (28-3) plays in the championship game at 4 p.m. vs. Chattahoochee Valley at Laswson State.