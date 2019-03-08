GREENVILLE, S.C. – Alabama controlled the 51-50 lead with 2:09 left in the game, however, UA could not hold on as No. 6 seed Auburn took the 53-52 win in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday night inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

The Crimson Tide (14-17) finishes its 2018-19 campaign, while the Tigers (22-8) will go on to face Texas A&M in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

Senior Shaquera Wade finished her Alabama career with 1,028 points and tied for sixth all-time in UA history in steals. Wade put in 19 points and nine rebounds in her last game with the Tide and ended the tournament averaging 22.5 points and nine rebounds in two games.

Junior Cierra Johnson ended the night with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists, while sophomore Ariyah Copeland added 11 points and seven rebounds.

For the game, Alabama shot 44.4 percent (20-of-45) and 41.7 percent (10-of-24) from beyond the arc. The Crimson Tide won the rebounding battle 32-26 and had 14 assists on 20 made baskets.