Here is a list of winners from the 2019 Washington County Youth Fair in each category:
Junior Swine
1st Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Addie Suggs
2nd Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Karson Davis
3rd Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Emma Weeks
Junior Beef
1st Place Junior Beef Showmanship – River Hudson
2nd Place Junior Beef Showmanship – Camden Vaughn
Intermediate Beef
1st Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Cody Daimler
2nd Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Loren Hudson
3rd Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Max Martin
Senior Beef
1st Place Senior Beef Showmanship – Kayla Daimler
2nd Place Senior Beef Showmanship – Savannah Petroff
3rd Place Senior Beef Showmanship – McKenzie King
Poultry Showmanship Winners
Cloverbud: Bella Price and Dorothy Whitehead
Junior: 1st - Emma Weeks
Intermediate: 1st - Brodie Price; 2nd – Colton Serpas
Senior: 1st – Julie Serpas; 2nd – Brayden Price; 3rd – Brandi Whitehead
Rabbit Showmanship Winners
Junior: 1st – Emma Weeks; 2nd – Talon Odom; 3rd – Addison Hayes
Intermediate: Colton Serpas
Senior: 1st – Julie Serpas; 2nd – Adrian Robinson; 3rd – Taylor DeRico