The News Staff

Wednesday

Mar 6, 2019 at 8:38 AM


Here is a list of winners from the 2019 Washington County Youth Fair in each category:

  

Junior Swine

1st Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Addie Suggs 

2nd Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Karson Davis 

3rd Place Junior Swine Showmanship – Emma Weeks

 

 

Junior Beef 

1st Place Junior Beef Showmanship – River Hudson 

2nd Place Junior Beef Showmanship – Camden Vaughn

 

 

Intermediate Beef 

1st Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Cody Daimler 

2nd Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Loren Hudson 

3rd Place Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Max Martin

 

 

Senior Beef

1st Place Senior Beef Showmanship – Kayla Daimler 

2nd Place Senior Beef Showmanship – Savannah Petroff 

3rd Place Senior Beef Showmanship – McKenzie King

 

Poultry Showmanship Winners

Cloverbud: Bella Price and Dorothy Whitehead

Junior: 1st - Emma Weeks

Intermediate: 1st - Brodie Price; 2nd – Colton Serpas

Senior: 1st – Julie Serpas; 2nd – Brayden Price; 3rd – Brandi Whitehead

 

Rabbit Showmanship Winners

Junior: 1st – Emma Weeks; 2nd – Talon Odom; 3rd – Addison Hayes

Intermediate: Colton Serpas

Senior: 1st – Julie Serpas; 2nd – Adrian Robinson; 3rd – Taylor DeRico

 

 