BLUE MOUNTAIN BEACH — Stepping onto the restaurant scene is a joint with a name as unique as its vibe.

Blue Mabel Smokehouse & Provisions opened Feb. 27, and owner Nikki Nickerson said she's seen tremendous support.

"I think people were excited to have something that has a good vibe, but the bar has a good crowd," said Nickerson, who added that she originally had no intentions of becoming a restaurateur.

After moving to the Panhandle in 2001, Nickerson said she took to real estate and founded her still-operating company, 30A Coastal Life.

It wasn't until after a trip to the West Coast, that she considered opening an eatery.

"I kind of really went into the restaurant business initially for my love for wine," said Nickerson, who added that she lost about $2,000 of top-shelf wine when she tried to ship it back to Florida from Napa Valley, California.

Around the same time, a spot in Seagrove Beach opened up. She decided to open her first of two Cowgirl Kitchen locations, with the other in Rosemary Beach.

Operating things in Blue Mabel's kitchen is executive chef Steven Sandy, who Nickerson said she's worked with for about five years.

Together, she said they created Blue Mabel's entire menu.

"We're looking for a good, local Southern food that we can put our own twist on," said Sandy, who added that everything they do is centered around their wood-fire grill and smokehouse.

Although they opened only about a week ago, Sandy has high expectations for the future.

"We're always looking (to expand)," he said. "Now that we have this one up and running, gears are turning for the next big project."

When guests walk into the restaurant, they're greeted by a bar that extends into a cattle-themed dining room.

A carry-out window is also offered.

Nickerson, who said she was born in Texas, said the restaurant's rodeo theme was a staple of her corporate brand Cowgirl Enterprises.

As far as the venue's name, she said it stems from a combination of Mabel Strickland — a "really feisty" rodeo rider — and Blue Mountain Beach.

Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. every day except Tuesday, with happy hour from 3-5 p.m. Food options include 24-hour smoked brisket, crispy duck confit and house wings.

For more information, follow Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at BlueMabel30A or visit www.bluemabel.com.