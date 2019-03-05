Here are featured comments from our Speak Out hotline.

TOO MANY STOP SIGNS

What I'm calling about is the stop signs on Berryhill and Hamilton Bridge Road. There must have been a good sale on stop signs. These are not needed on these roads. People need to be told how to treat these stop signs. I wonder how many accidents have been caused by them. I have seen a number of close calls of people running these rather than stopping. They have also caused the traffic to back up and nothing runs smooth. At the Tom Thumb people trying to get in or out of the business and traffic just backs up. The stop signs in Pace around Spencer Field seem to be very well but Sam Parker is not happy with that. He wants to put up traffic lights on each corner of Spencer Field Road. That is a big expense. All corners of West Spencer Field Road are not needed. These people know how to treat four-way stop signs and the traffic runs smooth in normal or high traffic. It moves right along. Now they seem to think traffic lights are needed it will slow and back traffic up and plus traffic lights cost a lot of money. Stop signs are already in place and doing well. This is my personal opinion and I don't think I'm the only one from what I hear people saying. Thank you.We welcome Santa Rosa County residents’ comments on local issues.

JOYCE HOLLOWAY

