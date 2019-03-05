MILTON — Spring does not start until March 20, but water lovers can take advantage of the next warm spell with a fun day on the Blackwater River, thanks to Lil' Pax Boats.

Business owner and Milton native Michael Hudson named the rental company after his son — who was also the inspiration for the business itself.

"I had built him a little boat out back in the yard and took him out to ride in," Hudson said. "The way everyone was reacting to it I ended up making 13 more."

Hudson said originally he had planned to sell the boats but decided on renting them out. Hudson said he opened in June 2018 at 5148 Willing St. after his friend Jack Sanborn, owner of Adventures Unlimited, leased a parcel of land to him.

"This is just the type of thing Milton needed," Sanborn said. "It provides daytime activities for downtown."

Hudson said he received a grant from Main Street Milton to help pay for his sign.

Ed Spears, executive director for MSM, said it was an honor to help Hudson.

Hudson said one thing he loves most about the venture is it's a business popular with families.

"I love that families come here together," he said. "I love seeing their faces when they get on the boats. It makes me feel good. I never see anyone on their phones when they are here."

Hudson said the business has grown and has added more things for visitors to do including a bounce house, tennis court and pontoon boat.

"Right now it is a side business," he said. "I hope to turn it into a full time job eventually."

Lil' Pax Boats is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and will be available for reservations Mondays through Saturdays. For more information call 850-304-3463 or visit the Lilpaxs Mini Boats page on Facebook.