PONCE DE LEON — A 33-year-old Lynn Haven man was arrested for drunken driving after deputies found him asleep behind the wheel with a bottle of spiced rum in the console of his vehicle.

According to an arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies observed a car parked at the State Road 20 stop sign across from Cowford Road with no lights on. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver was asleep behind the wheel of the running vehicle with a bottle of spiced rum in the passenger's seat and another open bottle, two-thirds empty, in the console.

The deputy knocked and beat on the driver's side window to wake up the man, but he remained asleep. After repeatedly knocking and yelling, the deputy opened the driver's side door and shook him a couple of times until he woke up in a "confused state of mind," the arrest report said.

The deputy asked him to turn down his music so they could speak. The man attempted to obey by turning his hazard lights on and turning all of the knobs on his air conditioner. The deputy eventually turned the volume off himself.

While speaking with the man, the deputy asked how much he had to drink. The man reportedly replied, "too much," the arrest report said.

He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor of DUI .15 or higher.

According to the Sheriff's Office, this is the man's second DUI in less than two months.