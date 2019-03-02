SERVICES

Morningstar Missionary Baptist 1311 Fourth St., Attalla: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 94th church anniversary; guests, the Rev. John Woods, pastor of First Baptist Church, Alabama City, and congregation; dinner will be served

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Forrest Ave., Gadsden: 3 p.m. March 10, annual Men and Women Day, with speaker Bro. Rod Freeman Sr. of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ohatchee; music by Mission Baptist Church, the Rev. Grady Robinson Jr., pastor; the Rev. Charles Posey, pastor

Gadsden First United Methodist Church, 115 S. Fifth St., Gadsden: 4 p.m. March 10; fifth annual Hymns for Hunger Food Drive; benefits Etowah Community Food Bank; past four years have generated more than $4,000 and more than a ton of food; concert features varied musical pieces including sacred music from area churches of all denominations; ecumenical choir from several churches will be directed by J.T. Harrell, director of music at FUMC; 100 percent of proceeds go to food bank

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 625 C St., Oneonta: 3 p.m. March 10, second appreciation service honoring Pastor and Sister B.J. Price; guest pastor, the Rev. Mario McDaniel, Macedonia Baptist Church, Gadsden; 205-625-4002

SINGINGS

Full Gospel Church, 1618 Pierce Avenue, Gadsden, 2 p.m. Sunday, Teddy Cox

REVIVALS

Gospel Truth Lighthouse Church, 2315 Hill Ave., Gadsden: 7 p.m. today, conclusion of two-day Restoration Revival with Don Warrant, nationally renowned organist, and Pat Hayes, Bible college dean, from Cleveland, Tennessee

MISCELLANEOUS

Antioch Baptist Church, 2001 E. Broad St., Gadsden: 3:30 p.m. March 17, Family Life Center; 42nd Founders’ Day Celebration for the Gadsden Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.: “Joy in Our Sisterhood: A Musical Tribute, featuring the Jacksonville State University Gospel Choir, with reception to follow

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden, 3 p.m. March 17, Annual Women’s Day with guest speaker Valarie Stearnes and guest choir Friendship Missionary Baptist, the Rev. Michael Robertson, pastor

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Willie Wilson, Faith Class; 256-543-9317

