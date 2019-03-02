Mob attacks Jack Palance

On July 8, 1964, a month and a day after Bloody Tuesday, the actor Jack Palance and his family were watching a movie in the Druid Theater. Several hundred rowdy white men gathered outside. Sources differ, but some claim that they thought the heavily tanned Palance to be a black man with a white woman. Police were called into to suppress the resulting riot. Palance and his family were issued helmets and escorted to their then-heavily vandalized rental car. A curfew was imposed, and once again Buford Boone published another front-page editorial decrying mob rule.

— Moment in History compiled by Betty Slowe and Guy Hubbs