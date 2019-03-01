The green stems of daffodils planted in multiple places in our landscape began breaking through the soil surface back in late January. By early February, brilliant yellow daffodil bonnets were visible all over the yard.

A couple of groups of daffodils were planted by the former homeowners, but throughout the years I have planted daffodils in numerous spots throughout our landscape. Some of the daffodils I planted were purchased at nurseries and garden centers, and some were planted from dividing the existing stands and transplanting them in other sections of landscape. Many were given to me by friends and other gardeners.

I delight in the first daffodil blossoms of the season because the pretty yellow flowers signal that spring is just around the corner. Our first daffodil blossoms generally are accompanied by little yellow bells spewing from our forsythia shrubs, in addition to a lavender and pink carpet of moss phlox that appears on the slope out front. Right now (in early February), buds are developing on our forsythia bushes, but there is no sign of one moss phlox (thrift) blossom. However, a few grape hyacinth stems have pushed though the soil surface along the front sidewalk.

For newly planted daffodils to bloom in late winter and early spring, they should be in the ground by fall. Although I have planted daffodils in random areas, they look great planted between shrubs and along borders. I have visited other gardeners that plant hundreds of daffodils in woodlands or large fields, and they are glorious.

When buying daffodils, do not select bulbs that are dried out. Before planting, choose a site that offers full sun or at least partial shade. Daffodils are tolerant of most types of soil, but they grow best in fertile soil that drains well. Root rot can be a problem in soil that remains too wet. Sprinkle a bit of fertilizer in each planting hole during the process of planting. Plant bulbs deeply, making sure to have at least 3 inches of soil covering the bulb, which will protect them from a severe freeze.

Daffodils are not picky and will tolerate some crowding, but they perform best when spaced a few inches apart.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.