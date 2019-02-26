Holy Spirit baseball had a combined no-hitter during its five-inning run rule, 10-0 victory over Isabella on Monday. Braden Cameron (2-0) picked up the win in four innings. He walked three and struck out 10 batters. Samuel Contorno picked up the save and had two strikeouts.

Offensively, Joe Gee had one hit, an RBI and one run scored. Evans Jones had one hit, an RBI and a scored run. John Robert Kidwell finished with one hit and two runs scored.

Holy Spirit (2-1) travels to Isabella on Thursday.

West Blocton 4,

Verbena 2

VERBENA — Jake Graham picked up the win for West Blocton. He gave up no hits and struck out four in two innings pitched. Cannon McCulley picked up the save. Josh Graham was the middle reliever, striking out five and allowing. Offensively, Brennan Morris had one hit and scored two runs. Caleb Sancher had one hit and an RBI and Justin Tillery had a hit and an RBI.

West Blocton (3-0) travels to Isabella on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Gordo 8,

Holy Spirit 3

GORDO — Taylor Clegg pitched a complete game for the win. She struck out seven betters and walked one. She also went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Chloe Harville went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Chloe Harville went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Lilly Sutton doubled. Ansley Wells doubled with two RBIs.

Holy Spirit’s Alyssa Faircloth picked up the loss. She struck out eight batters and went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Claire Laubenthal went 2-for-4 with a run.

Gordo (1-1) hosts Brookwood on Tuesday.

Berry 18,

Brilliant 2

BRILLIANT — Berry’s Bailey Thomas finished 3-for-5 with two triples, five RBIs and three runs. Kyla Edmonson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kierston Smith went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Lydia Young, Gracyn Hydrick and Brooke Hill each had two hits. Iannah Fields had one hit, an RBI and three runs.

Brooke Blanton went 3-for-6 with three RBIs. She struck out 13 batters and gave up three hits in six innings pitched.

Berry (1-0) travels to Marion County on Tuesday.

Pickens Academy 12,

Tuscaloosa Academy 0

Shelby Lowe pitched a no-hitter in the four inning game. She struck out nine batters. Offensively, Lowe went 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs. Jessi Latham went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Carleigh Cameron went 2-for-3 and an RBI with two runs scored.

Pickens Academy 14,

Tuscaloosa Academy 8

Caroline Lewis went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. MacKenzie McCool finished 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Lily Lowery went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Courtney Dudley pitched seven innings, giving up nine hits and struck out eight batters.

Pickens Academy (2-0) hosts Southern Academy on Tuesday.

North River Christian Academy 7,

New Life Christian 5

Laura Rhodes picked up the win in four innings pitched. She struck out five batters and walked six. She gave up four hits.

Kendal Rhodes went 2-for-3 and Laura Rhodes finished with a home run. Ashley Nolder had one hit.

North River (3-3) hosts Tuscaloosa Christian on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Hillcrest 10,

Brookwood 0

Seth Martin led Hillcrest with the hat-trick. Jackson Quinn, Caleb Nalls, Jarred Sturgis, Tyler Frith, Asher Kasteler, Genaro Barron, Georwon Fedrick had one goal each. Alex Tribble finished with two assists and Kasteler, Barron and Fedrick had one.

Hillcrest (2-0) travels to Sipsey Valley on Friday.

Northridge 1,

Holy Spirit 0

Ivan Obias scored the lone goal for Northridge off of an assist by Ethan Mitchell. Charlton Sullivan started in goal and Covey Byars closed out the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hillcrest 10,

Brookwood 0

Avery Williams led Hillcrest with six goals. Avery Vasquez had two goals and Haley Agee and Holly McDonough finished with one. Lesly Ceron and Agee each had two assists.

The Patriots (2-0) travel to Sipsey Valley on Friday.