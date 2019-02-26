BIRMINGHAM — For the second-consecutive week, Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts has been named the SEC Softball Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday.

The Grayson, Ky., native earned a pair of wins over 24th-ranked Minnesota at last weekend’s Easton Bama Bash in Tuscaloosa, holding the Gophers to two runs over 12.0 innings pitched with 15 strikeouts. Her complete-game shutout on Friday marked the first shutout loss of the season for Minnesota. She earned her second win in a rain-shortened contest on Saturday, fanning seven over five innings before the game was called.

Fouts is now 6-0 this season, including three wins over ranked opponents, with a 0.54 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 39.0 innings.

This is Fouts’ second-consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week award and the third for Alabama in as many weeks, after sophomore Kaylee Tow was named SEC Player of the Week following the opening weekend.