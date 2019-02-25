ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will accomplish the most by being organized and prioritizing your tasks although it may mean passing up social activities. Focus on being sensible about financial expenditures.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have the means to attain the object of your desire, but you may find that cash spent now will be needed somewhere else later. Make sure that you keep spending within the budget.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You know the difference between right and wrong. You can make someone's day by asking for an informed opinion.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can be professional and business-like when on the job and playful and full of fun when dealing with family. Focus on tasks that you have put off until the time is right.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Proving that you are a strategist might be a priority, but you are likely to make a mistake and undermine your position. Don't press any significant buttons or take any major financial steps.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your refusal to yield to peer pressure may get you tagged as a rebel. Examine your motives before you act, so that you are sure to only act on the clearest of intentions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gain traction with others by being on time and meeting their expectations. Avoid making unnecessary changes to your plans or asking for a promise before the time is ripe.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may believe you are being shrewd when actually you are blind to the complete picture. Taking a gamble is not in your best interest as you stand to lose more than you could gain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Plotting and planning can get your foot in the door, but you may be disappointed in the results. Consider how you can adopt methods that can be cost effective.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): This is the time to focus fully on existing projects and follow them through to completion. Focus on being organized and following your schedule.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Making a good impression on others is good for your ego but won't necessarily improve your financial standing. Pass up unexpected invitations or the allure of a fascinating new hookup.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't try to force negotiations or initiate new strategies. Discuss your ideas with a partner who can offer a thoughtful sounding board.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Focus on friendships rather than romance and everything will be just fine. During May your business acumen is at a low point, so you should steer clear of new investments or major purchases. A new circle of friends can upgrade your social life in September. Wait until October to re-evaluate your monetary situation or to put your business ideas into motion, since you will be shrewder and more practical than usual.