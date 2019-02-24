The Hollywood 16 multiplex continues its Flashback Cinema series with the 1994 comedy-drama “Forrest Gump” on Sunday. The movie stars Tom Hanks as an Alabama man with a knack for showing up at key moments in history.

"Forrest Gump" won the Oscar for Best Picture and introduced such phrases as "Life is like a box of chocolates" and "Stupid is as stupid does" into the culture. The movie will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Matinee prices will be $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows will be $12 general, $9 for seniors and children.

If you miss Sunday’s showing, “Forrest Gump” will be shown again at 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more, see www.cobbtheatres.com.