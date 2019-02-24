Some 20 snowbirds from across the United States and Canada participated in tennis games on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays this winter season at the tennis courts graciously offered by Silver Shells condominium complex.

These tennis-loving snowbirds play at the recently-renovated courts for two hours on those days and have been allowed to use them for several years. Each year the snowbird tennis club celebrates the mid-point of the season with a potluck party.

This year the party was held on the beach at Silver Shells, where nearly 40 players and their spouses came to the party to enjoy a social time together and watch the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico. Participants were charged only $5 for the purchase of tennis balls and sandwiches, and Destin Walmart contributed a gift certificate for the purchase of new tennis balls.The snowbird tennis season runs from January through March.