Meet Herbert Wertheim, truancy violator turned inventor, investor and billionaire. This is a Florida man story like you'd never expect.

Possibly the world’s happiest billionaire, Herbert Wertheim is the red-fedora-wearin’ Florida man who will challenge everything you think you know about “Florida man.”

The 79-year-old, South Florida optometrist and small businessman, whom you’d easily mistake on the streets for a winter-fleeing snowbird, has more on his mind than early-bird specials. He’s a self-made billionaire, worth $2.3 billion, Forbes reports — and that doesn’t include what he’s donated to the state’s public universities like University of Florida and Florida International University.

So what’s his secret? How’d the guy go from a dyslexic truancy violator and periodic runaway teen to a Navy officer and college grad-turned inventor and investor?

As Madeline Berg wrote in her “Following the money” feature on Wertheim for Forbes: “His fortune comes not from some flash of entrepreneurial brilliance but from a lifetime of prudent buy-and-hold investing.”

With stocks in Apple and Microsoft to GE, Google and Bank of America — to name a few — “Wertheim may be the greatest individual investor the world has never heard of, and he has the Fidelity statements to prove it,” Berg writes.

And it gets better: Wertheim is a signee of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge, committed to giving away at least half his wealth, with most going toward public education.

The next time you see a Florida man/woman/child/animal headline — yes, the state can be that crazy — consider that, like other states, this one is full of potential both realized and unrealized.

“He’s very inspirational in the way he challenges people to think big and imagine what’s possible,” said Cammy Abernathy, dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering at the University of Florida, in the Forbes feature.

With February of a new year half over, take a note from the book of Dr. Herbie, as his patients and friends call him.

4 WAYS TO WAKE UP YOUR OWN POTENTIAL

Time is more than money. It’s happiness. Wertheim, reflecting on his long career, realized his thing:“I wanted to be able to have free time. To me, having time is the most precious thing.” And every penny invested, every stock he held, every invention he created was one step closer to being the master of his own time.

Don’t just work to pay the bills. Invest for the future. “You take what you earn with the sweat of your brow, then you take a percentage of that and you invest it in other people’s labor,” Wertheim told Forbes of his near-religious devotion to tithing his wages into the stock market. Living paycheck to paycheck is a reality for the majority, but you can’t miss what you don’t see. Stay by investing a percentage of your salary before the check ever hits the account.

Where you are today isn’t where you’ll be forever. Don’t allow your present circumstances to dictate your future focus. Time flies, days becomes months and months becoming years. “In less than two decades, Wertheim had gone from ne’er-do-well to inventor and entrepreneur,” Berg writes. Who’s to say the same won’t be true of you?

Catch a ride on the brilliance of others. Like Warren Buffett, Wertheim believes firmly in doubling down when his high-conviction picks go against him, Berg writes. He says that if you put your faith in a company’s intellectual property, it doesn’t matter too much if the market goes south for a bit — the product, he believes, has lasting value.

“If you like something at $13 a share, you should like it at $12, $11 or $10 a share,” Wertheim told Forbes. “If a stock continues to go down, and you believe in it and did your research, then you buy more.”

Read Forbes journalist Madeline Berg’s full feature on Herbert Wertheim, The greatest investor you’ve never heard of: an optometrist who beat the odds to become a billionaire.