SANTA ROSA BEACH — Thousands gathered Sunday, Feb. 17, at Grayton Beer Co. to support The Red Bar's 100+ employees who are rebounding after an early morning fire destroyed the Grayton Beach restaurant on Feb. 13. The Red Bar Employee Benefit Concert raised a total of $27,590.56.

The five-hour event included local acts Forrest Williams Band, TKO, The Wildlife Specials, Cadillac Willy, and guest performances by Fritz, Tanner Gray of The Graytones, Andi and Kevin Johnson, and more. A number of area businesses assisted, including Shofar Stage Productions, South Walton Reef Association, Oyster City Brewing Co., Grayton Beer Co., Grayton Beer Brewpub, Cultural Arts Alliance, Proffitt PR, The Lewis Bear Co., AJ’s Grayton Beach, and Johnny on the Spot. Those who were unable to attend the event but still wish to donate can do so by visiting GoFundMe.com/official-redbar-go-fund-me. [Event photography by Nick Brooks Photography]