Prisoners committing the same crime should be doing the same time.

For instance, one prisoner was doing 20 years for aggravated assault but under new guidelines would be doing just five years.

Is that justice? Is that wise spending?

No.

Rectifying that travesty was the whole point of an amendment passed by voters last November to change Florida’s Jim Crow law that prohibits reducing sentences retroactively. An enabling bill filed in the Florida Legislature would put that amendment into practice.

The bill would make future criminal justice reforms retroactive, and it would make all past reforms retroactive — two outstanding examples involve a 2014 change in drug laws and a 2016 change in a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence on aggravated assault.

Once this bill is passed, several hundred prisoners could be released — prisoners who are there only because they were sentenced before new laws took effect.

The fact is it’s nearly always less expensive to deal with punishment outside the prison bars.

Voucher program works

A new study shows that students who receive the largest voucher-style program in Florida are more likely to enroll in college and graduate.

The differences are not mind-blowing but they do provide some assurance to parents that their choices are paying off.

The Tax Credit Scholarship Program serves nearly 100,000 students from mostly low-income families.

The Urban Institute analyzed about 10,000 students and matched them for race, family income and academic skills.

The study found increased college enrollment rates of 6 percentage points — or about 15 percent — for students who participated in the tax credit scholarship program at some point during their education.

The study did not determine what makes a private school choice program work, but parents know when a school is failing their children.

All parents want is a choice. They don’t have time to wait for a school to be turned around.

A bad bill introduced

Let’s hope a bad bill that would stifle funding to public schools goes nowhere in the Florida Legislature.

State Sen. Manny Diaz, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, wants to let residents 65 and over who have lived in their homesteaded home for 25 years claim an exemption to stop paying new school property taxes.

Diaz, reports the Orlando Sentinel, is afraid that senior homeowners may lose their homes. But Florida already has a bag of exemptions for longtime homeowners — as well as an additional exemption for low-income seniors.

Universal public education is an American tradition that requires support from everyone; funding the public schools shouldn’t be treated like a user fee.

Florida has done a good job of demanding performance from its public schools but there comes a time when you can’t reach excellence on the cheap.

This editorial originally appeared in the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union, a News Herald sister paper with GateHouse Media.

