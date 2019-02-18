In his tweets praising President Trump’s bizarre declaration today of a national emergency, our congressman endorses weakening our national defense by draining up to $6.625 billion from urgent military needs to pay for a wall we don’t need.

Never mind that this jeopardizes reconstruction of Tyndall AFB and other defense facilities we actually need. In reality, Tyndall is a big fat $3 billion item now easy for the Pentagon to target, because it just got added to our huge defense budget.

Never mind also that the border wall is a stupid, extravagant solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. It clearly isn’t a national emergency by any objective standard – and serves only a twisted version of reality.

And never mind that our congressman can’t have it both ways – supporting billions to rebuild our devastated community – while robbing billions from the same budgets.

It’s time for our congressman to serve our community’s needs, not his party bosses.

Bob Rackleff, Tallahassee