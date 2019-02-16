If you would like your events included in this list, email information to:

UF/IFAS to host a homemade cleaners class

VERNON – UF/IFAS will hold a Clean It Up! Homemade Cleaners class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 19 at Eastside Baptist Church in Vernon. Participants will learn how to make effective, inexpensive cleaning product to keep you home clean and laundry fresh. The cost of the class is $5 and will include all course materials. The church is located at 3385 Roche Road (Highway 277) in Vernon. For more information or to register call the Washington County Extension Office at 850-638-6265 or the Holmes County Extension Office at 850-547-1108.

FWCL to host game night

CHIPLEY – Friends of the Washington County Libraries will host a game night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 28 at the First United Methodist Church of Chipley in the John Wesley Building. Games being played will be Bridge, Bunco, Canasta, Dominoes, Mahjong and others. Tickets are $10 per person. Tickets are available at the all branches of the Washington County Library or from any Friends of the Washington County Library member. The church is located at 1285 Jackson Avenue in Chipley. For more information call Sarah Franklin at 850-638-6167.

Chipley Woman’s Club to host Bridal Expo

CHIPLEY – The Chipley Woman’s Club will host the 10th annual Bridal Exp from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at the Washington Count Agriculture Center on Highway 90 in Chipley. Booths will be filled by vendors of all services related to weddings and other social gatherings. There will be event planners, venues, photographers, caterers, florists, linens, decorating accents, hair stylists, makeup artists, nail technicians, jewelers, videographers, DJ’s, musicians, gifts, along with wedding gowns and accessories on display and modeled. Brides-to-be will meet vendors, sample their products, and explore their services. Caterers will serve samples of their delicious treats to all who attend. All guests are admitted free and brides will receive door prizes for visiting the booths. For more information or to become a vendor call 850-260-5896.