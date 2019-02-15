The leader of Tuscaloosa’s newly freed people was Shandy Jones. He came to Tuscaloosa during its capital days as a barber and became wealthy investing in real estate. He was also Alabama’s leading advocate of colonization, or black removal to Liberia in western Africa. With the end of the Civil War, Jones was instrumental in establishing Tuscaloosa’s first black school and black church, today’s Hunter Chapel AME Zion. He was also elected as a representative to Montgomery from Tuscaloosa to become a member of Alabama’s first class of black legislators.

