At the Class 1A Southwest Regional at Alabama State University in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome, the Linden girls basketball team advanced to the finals with the 49-42 win against Francis Marion (12-10).

The Patriots improved to 15-6 and will face St. Luke's Episcopal (23-9) in the finals.

BOYS BASKETBALl

Pickens County boys end season

At the Class 1A boys Nortwest Regional semifinals at Wallace-Hanceville Community College, Pickens County’s season came to an end with a 48-37 loss to Covenant Christian. The Tornadoes finish with a 13-9 record

PREP SOCCER

ACA girls tie with Calera

The American Christian Academy girls’ soccer team battled to a scoreless tie with Calera High School in its first match of the season Thursday night.

The Patriots’ defense was led by goalkeeper Kelsey Blue, who finished with 14 saves in the home contest. ACA (0-0-1) is at Paul W. Bryant on Tuesday.

Hillcrest boys down Holt

The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team kicked its season off with a 5-2 win at Holt on Thursday. The Patriots’ offense was led by Tyler Frith, who scored four goals. Morris Cochran alos scored a goal. Cole Evans, Jackson Quinn, Jarred Sturgis, Caleb Nalls and Dylan Lancaster all recording an assist.

Sam Rodriguez helped limit Holt to just two goals by making two saves. Ethan Coleman also recorded a save in the net. Hillcrest will play at Tuscaloosa County on Wednesday.

Hillcrest girls shuts out Holt

The Hillcrest girls’ soccer team blanked Holt 10-0 for its first win of the season Thursday night. Brooke Statza, Avery Williams and Avery Vasquez finished with three goals apiece. Haley Agee contributed one goal.

Vasquez finished with two assists while Agee, Williams and Caitlyn Sanders each had one assist. Goalkeeper Maddie McCracken made one save.

Hillcrest will play at Tuscaloosa County on Wednesday.