BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) " A Louisiana volunteer religion teacher is accused of sexual battery and indecent behavior with children.

The Advocate reported Thursday on the arrest of 52-year-old Jerry Oubre, who also is a former foster parent and volunteer coach for girls and boys sports.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the state Department of Children and Family Services alerted authorities last month to allegations of Oubre having sexual contact with a child.

The sheriff's office says a second juvenile then came forward with similar allegations. DCFS says it's working with the sheriff's office.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge says it hasn't received complaints about Oubre from anyone affiliated with the church. It says he has been suspended from his teaching position at St. Theresa of Avila Church in Gonzales and banned from campus.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com