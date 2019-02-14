The Gulf County Republican Party will meet Monday, Feb. 18 at the St. Joseph Garden Club located at 216 8th Street. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Jason Shoaf, candidate in the upcoming special election for Florida House District 7, will be on hand to share his vision for the district. He will also take questions from the audience.

Also, joining our meeting is Loren Spivack. He founded The Free Market Warrior in 2009 in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics. He is a highly sought after speaker - devoting his time teaching conservative groups about free market economics/capitalism.

For more information please contact Barbara Radcliff, Chairman 340-0256 or follow us on Facebook.