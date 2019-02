Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School’s Victoria Fountain (right) finished fourth in last weekend’s Class 1A state girls’ weightlifting meet.

Fountain, a senior, was fifth last year.

She recorded a 170-pound bench press and 160-pound clean-and-jerk for a 330-pound total.

Senior Kyndell Moore also reached the state finals, finishing 15th out of 20 lifters in the 101-pound class.

Moore benched 95 pounds and recorded a 105-pound clean-and-jerk for 200-pound total.