DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — The precautionary lock-down at Mossy Head School has been lifted, but the Walton County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a subject with a misdemeanor warrant, who was spotted on the elementary school campus.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the subject is John Richard Strange. He fled when confronted by the School Resource Deputy.

Strange is currently being pursued, the sheriff's office said.

Strange is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 150 pounds with dark hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage shirt.

Anyone with information on Strange's whereabouts is asked to call 850-892-8111.