CRESTVIEW — Remodeling a kitchen is no small decision, so John Cassady, sales manager with BT Kitchen and Bath will be with you every step of the way. Stop by the showroom at 4110 South Ferdon Blvd. Meet John and see how BT Kitchen and Bath can transform your home.

John, his father Paul Cassady, and Joel Hughes are the leaders behind BT Kitchen and Bath. The showroom has been in existence for eight years but Paul and Joel have decades more experience in the industry.

John’s approach to the kitchen and bath remodel is two-fold: simplification and customization with the customer in mind.

In the showroom, you’ll see a few hand-picked kitchen designs and a selection of Wellborn cabinet doors.

"We keep it really simple here," John said. "I don’t like a bunch of competing brands. I take what I feel is the best bang for the buck and put them on the floor."

From start to finish, BT Kitchen and Bath is about building trust.

Step one is the meet-and-greet. John meets with customers first at the showroom to see what you’re looking for and discuss materials.

John will help you stay within your budget and find out what’s most and least important to you.

"If they start to pick things out that are pricy I can advise them on that," he said.

Step two, John will come take measurements at your home. He’s the sales manager but he likes to put his own tape measurer on projects.

"I want to be face to face with each one of my customers," he said. "It removes some of the miscommunications that can happen in remodeling."

Step three, you’ll meet with John at the showroom to see the layout or multiple layouts he’s created and the quote. Whether you want a detailed estimate, a simple design or a good/better/best set of options, John can work with you.

"I really try to base my whole process around the needs of the customer," John said.

Step four is the paperwork. BT Kitchen and Bath offers zero percent financing up to 60 months. John can offer other payment options as well.

Step four is the install. On average the process takes six weeks. Know ahead of time that BT Kitchen and Bath doesn’t touch plumbing work.

"We clean up," John said. "The customer has to have their sink reconnected."

Visit www.btkitchenandbath.com to read customer testimonials and see photos from past remodel jobs.

Just looking for an estimate? Call 1-850-266-7499 or email johncassady@buythiskitchen.com. Make an appointment, meet John at the showroom and get a free consultation with him today.