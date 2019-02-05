Passerby recorded more than 20 of the porkers scurrying over the asphalt.

In an auspicious start to the Year of the Pig, a large group of wild pigs were captured on video crossing a road in Lakewood Ranch.

The video, taken by Kelly Polivchak, shows more than 20 of the hogs running across two lanes. According to Fox 13 News, Polivchak spotted the hogs on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard near Main Street on the afternoon of Feb. 1.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, wild hogs live in all 67 counties in Florida. They are not native and may have been introduced by Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto as early as 1539. They prefer oak-cabbage palm hammocks, freshwater marshes and sloughs and pine flatwoods. They can reach weights of more than 150 pounds and usually travel in small family groups or alone. The group in the video doesn't fit into this description.

The hogs can be hunted year round on private land without limit.

Feb. 5 is the Chinese New Year, celebrating the beginning of the Year of the Pig.