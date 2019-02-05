CRESTVIEW — The Crestview police and fire department will soon work together in a new way as the dispatch centers for the departments are merged into one combined service.

Construction is currently underway at the police department offices in the Whitehurst Municipal Building. The enlarged communications room will house four on-duty dispatchers, two each from the police and fire departments.

“Shortly after everybody gets trained, fire can work police and police can work fire,” Police Chief Jamie Grant said in a press release. “The goal Chief Tony Holland and I have is to have dispatchers switch seats every shift so everybody knows what everybody else does.”

Work is being done at minimal cost to taxpayers, with Crestview Public Works personnel and Okaloosa County Jail trustees doing the labor. The new center is set to be operational in April.

Dispatchers will be given time to learn the other department's communications systems and operating procedures, and Grant said they have already had some crossover training in the past.

“Some of their (fire department) dispatchers have worked with our dispatchers and know our system,” he said. “But none of our dispatchers have worked fire, so they will be learning real fast.”

It’s not the first time that Crestview Police and Fire Departments have shared dispatch centers. The two agencies shared a cramped 320-square-foot room on the first floor of the fire department’s Woodruff Avenue main station before the police dispatchers moved to P.J. Adams Parkway in the summer of 2011.