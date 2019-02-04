A disturbance Saturday at the Interstate 10 rest stop near mile marker 30 near Milton led to the arrest of a Washington state man.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the rest stop at about 4:45 p.m. for reports of a man scaring bystanders. The man was yelling that he would start killing people with a weapon, according to a press release from the FHP.

Bystanders began hiding in the bathrooms due to his threats.

Troopers and deputies from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office saw the man leaving the rest area in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Ronald A. Lynch, who is 40, was taken into custody without incident. He is from Long Beach, Washington.