The City of Laurel Hill's next council meeting is 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the City Hall, 82098209 U.s. Highway 85 N.

The agenda is as follows:

•Call to Order

•Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

1. New Business

a. Approval of Consent Agenda: Jan. 3 council meeting minutes and update on interal audit — No problem with general and water funds.

b. Fire Department Report

c. Project Updates (Dewberry)

d. Garbage Administrative Fce

c. Planning Official — Jack Dorman (Extend Contract)

2. Unfinished Business

a. Fire Facilities Fee Ordinance No. 325 (2nd Reading)

b. Waste Pro Ordinance No. 327 (1st Reading)

c. Park Ordinance (discussion)

d. Code Enforcement (discussion)

3. Public Comments

4. Comments/Presentations from Mayor, Council, and City Attorney

a. Mayor Adams

b. Council member Adams

c. Council member Blizzard

d. Council member Cogan

e. Council member James

f. Council member Moneypenny

g. City Attorney

5. Adjourn.

The next regular meeting is 6 p.m. March 7 at City Hall.