WEEK IN RELIGION

The Virginia Senate passed a bill earlier this week that would allow church goers to bring guns into places of worship. The bill reverses a law from the colonial era that forbids people from bringing any dangerous weapon into a church service without "good and sufficient reason." The bill passed the Senate, but was split down party lines as 21 Republicans voted for the bill and 19 democrats voted no. Republican Senator Richard H. Black said the bill will help people defend themselves in the event of a mass shooting in a house of worship. "These folks are uniquely vulnerable because they’re line up in a church pew; exiting the pew is very difficult. It makes them the ultimate target ... Either you cower in place or you fight back," Black said. The bill will now to to the Virginia House of Representatives.

- More Content Now

STUDY SAYS

Less than half of Americans see America as moral example

According to a recent Public Religion Research Institute survey, less than half of Americans view the U.S. as a good moral example for the rest of the world. The study found 40 percent of the public believes the U.S. sets a good moral example for the rest of the world, while 58 percent believe the U.S. does not.

- More Content Now

GOOD BOOK?

"The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism" by Jemar Tisby

"The Color of Compromise" takes readers on a historical journey: from America’s early colonial days through slavery and the Civil War, covering the tragedy of Jim Crow laws and the victories of the Civil Rights era, to today’s Black Lives Matter movement. Author Jemar Tisby reveals the obvious - and the far more subtle - ways the American church has compromised what the Bible teaches about human dignity and equality.

- Zondervan

THE WORD

Nicene Creed: The profession of the Christian faith shared by the Roman Catholic Church, the Eastern Catholic churches and most Protestant churches.

- ReligionStylebook.com

RELIGION AROUND THE WORLD

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Cyprus is:

Orthodox Christian: 89.1 percent Roman Catholic: 2.9 percent Protestant/Anglican: 2 percent Muslim: 1.8 percent Buddhist: 1 percent Other: 1.4 percent Unknown: 1.1 percent None: 0.6 percent

- More Content Now