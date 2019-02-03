Many years ago a pastoral counselor asked me what I thought W.M.Y.H.S. stood for. Because it ends with H.S., my first inclination was to think it was initials for a high school.

After pondering several permutations, I had to give up.

He smiled and gave me the answer:What Makes Your Heart Sing?

At the time I had been struggling with some matters regarding the pressures of being a pastor – things they never warned us about in seminary. That simple set of initials brought matters back into proper perspective.

I will admit that I have allowed the negativity that is sweeping the globe get to me.

Over the past couple of years I have observed horrific partisanship going on in our government, the manner in which people treat one another with malice and contempt, have seen and read about the struggles of people in various parts of our nation and world who are simply trying to survive. They are ignored by megalomaniacs in positions that could help, but don’t.

Have you allowed yourself to get swept up in the wave of negativity that is sweeping our globe?

If so, I suggest asking yourself the same question I asked myself after hearing it for the first time 30 years ago. W.M.Y.H.S? What makes your heart sing?

What is it, as a person of faith, that helps you look beyond the negativity in our nation and world?

What is it that helps you understand and accept that in spite of all that is going on, you are still a person of faith and can live it to its fullest?

What is it that sets your heart to dancing, gladdening your heart, lifting your spirits, filling you with joy?

Paul said to the Romans, and says to you, too: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” (Romans 15:13)

Paul wrote to the church in Galatia: “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” (Galatians 5:22-23)

I invite you to remember what makes your heart sing. Focus on those things. Focus on the presence of the Lord in your life. It will not make matters in the world disappear, but it will allow you to reclaim the joy of the Lord, and pray for his solutions.

The Rev. Mark Broadhead is pastor at Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church of Crestview.