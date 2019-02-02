CRESTVIEW —Walker Elementary School students spent more than a year fundraising in order to donate $2,000 to Crestview Police's K-9 division.

The students' work included popsicle sales, pizza parties and competitions between classrooms.

On Jan. 22, second-grade teacher Elizabeth Springle presented the check to Deputy Chief Lisa Sprague, K-9 officer Josh Ellrick and his partner, Officer Hero.

"We are so grateful to our friends at Walker for this gift," Sprague said. "It will help protect our officers and the public."

The donation supplements money from an anonymous local resident who earlier in January donated more than $900 to purchase a ballistics vest for Hero and $16,000 to acquire and train a fourth K-9 so all four CPD duty shifts are covered by a K-9 unit.

The students' donation will be administered by the Crestview Citizens Police Academy Alumni, a nonprofit that provides support and funding for CPD equipment.