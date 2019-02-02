UPDATE: The Crestview City Council meet and greet will end at 6 p.m. Feb. 4, instead of the previously stated 5:30 p.m.

CRESTVIEW — The city of Crestview will host a city manager candidate meet-and-greet, followed by interviews with each candidate during the city council meeting this coming Monday.

The public may attend the meet and greet, which is 4:45 p.m. Feb. 4 at City Hall, 198 Wilson St. N., Crestview.

That will be followed by a special meeting at 6 p.m. where the candidates will be interviewed. The agenda for that meeting is as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Open Policy Making and Legislative Session

4. Approve Agenda

5. City Manager Interviews — Order of interviews to be determined at the beginning of the meeting

6. Public input on Candidates

7. Discussion and possible decision of the Council

8. Discussion of Negotiation’s with New City Manager (if chosen)

9. Comments from the Audience

10. Adjournment