CRESTVIEW — Here are upcoming and recent events in North Okaloosa County and surrounding areas.

Crestview grad releases book on Trump presidency

Cliff Sims, a 2002 Crestview High School graduate, released a book about his work with the Trump presidency. The book, "Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House," was number 6 on Amazon's best seller list on its release date.

Here are its current Amazon standings:

#1 in Books > Biographies & Memoirs > Leaders & Notable People > Presidents & Heads of State

#1 in Books > Politics & Social Sciences > Politics & Government > United States > National

#1 in Kindle Store > Kindle eBooks > Biographies & Memoirs > Historical > United States > Presidents.

Laurel Hill school reunion is set

Former classmates, old friends and new will reunite 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 at Laurel Hill School A covered dish lunch will be served. Please bring any old pictures from your LHS school days to help share your memories. There will be door prizes!

Call or text Frankie Davis Johnson, 850-758-1639 for more information.

Crestview Police Department suspends fingerprinting services

The Crestview Police Department is canceling public fingerprinting until its system is repaired. Until it is fixed, the public may have fingerprints done at the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office substation by the Crestview courthouse at the corner of State Road 85 and U.S. Highway 90.

Richbourg to host craft fair fundraiser

CRESTVIEW — Richbourg School will have a craft fair featuring 30 different vendors. Raffle tickets will be sold for door prizes donated by participating vendors as well.

The fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the school, 500 Alabama St., Crestview. All proceeds will be used to purchase classroom technology for teachers to buy items needed for the classroom/technology for the students.

SIF Portrait Studio will have a Valentine’s Day setup and taking a free professional picture when you stop by to check their booth out.

Boston butt sale to benefit cancer Relay for Life

CRESTVIEW — The Duke it Out Relay For Life team is hosting a cooked Boston butt sale for the Feb. 3 Super Bowl game. Cost is $30 each, with pick up from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 2 at Winn-Dixie in north Crestview.

Contact Loney Whitley, 537-4654 o4 603-3500, to order.

Boyles to host Coffee with the Commissioner event

BAKER — Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles will discuss issues relating to the services, programs and improvements provided by Okaloosa County.

Multiple members of the Board of County Commissioners may attend and participate in the discussion, which is open to the public.

"Coffee with the Commissioner" starts at 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Camp Retreat, 5493 U.S. Highway 4, Baker.

Florida State Association scholarship available

The Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections will award three $1,200 scholarships at their annual summer conference.

Applicants must be Political Science, Public or Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication majors who completed or will have completed two years of college and be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida.

Applicants must also have been bona fide residents of Florida for two years, and be registered to vote.

Obtain applications at www.GoVote-Okaloosa.com, or an Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections office.

One Okaloosa County nominee will be selected and forwarded to the FSASE Scholarship Committee to compete on the state level.

The deadline to return applications to an OCSOE office is March 29.

Contact Katie Fults, voter education/PR coordinator, at 850-689-5600 or kfults@myokaloosa.com, for details or an application packet.

Over 2,000 jars of peanut butter donated through Okaloosa extension drive

CRESTVIEW — In honor of National Peanut Butter Day, members of the Okaloosa County Agricultural Extension Department donated more than 1,000 jars of peanut butter to local food banks.

The extension worked with the Crestview Rotary, Catholic Charities of northwest Florida and other civic groups to collect the peanut butter.

The total number of jars distributed was more than 2,000 jars of peanut butter – the Florida Peanut Producers Associated matched the amount the extension office contributed.

Okaloosa is known for its peanut crop in agricultural circles.

“We grow peanuts here in Okaloosa County,” Extension Director Jennifer Bearden said. “It highlights a crop we grow and also allows us to give back. Peanut butter is coveted by food banks. It is a high protein food, good for your cholesterol, long shelf life and it doesn’t need to be refrigerated. So it makes for a good staple of a food bank.”

The act of giving is something Bearden and the rest of the staff enjoy the most about National Peanut Butter Day.

“I just feel really good about giving back, especially when it is so needed. Every time I drop the peanut butter off at food pantries, I’m told that it’s exactly what they needed.”