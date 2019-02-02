CRESTVIEW — A Florala, Alabama, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early today when his pickup truck struck a utility pole, officials said.

According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Faron Eugene Henderson was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado east on Airport Road in Crestview about 12:30 a.m. when the truck veered off the right side of the road, collided with the utility pole and overturned on the shoulder behind the guard rail.

Henderson was dead at the scene, the FHP said.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the press release.