NICEVILLE — City Hall became a hallowed place Friday morning as more than 50 people gathered for a memorial highway designation ceremony to honor Army Sgt. 1st Class William “Kelly” Lacey.

Lacey, a native of Laurel Hill, was killed in action Jan. 4, 2014, while serving in Afghanistan. His fellow troops said Lacey died while protecting them from a rocket-propelled grenade.

At the ceremony, Lacey’s wife Ashley addressed the crowd, which included U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, state Rep. Mel Ponder, Niceville Mayor Randy Wise and other local dignitaries, as well as Niceville first responders, Lacey’s father, young daughter Lily and other family members.

“Too many times you see soldiers, after the first year, disappear,” a choked-up Ashley said. “We just celebrated the five-year anniversary, and he’s still alive, his story is about to be alive, and it’s because of Northwest Florida. You guys are all a part of who is going to make his daughter know who her dad was. She will never know the man he was, but she will get to know the man everyone else saw and viewed him to be, and that’s the most grateful gift she can receive.”

Ponder, who worked to get Lacey’s street-name bill passed into state legislation over the past year, said he feels honored to be part of the process.

“The biggest thing for me is, these are our county’s sons and daughters. They live here, they were raised here, they earn a living here,” Ponder said. “We get a chance to honor them ... and now the community can continue to celebrate them, and it creates a heritage and a legacy that they may not have had otherwise.”

Gaetz told the crowd he is proud of Northwest Florida's patriotism.

“We do breed a special kind of patriotism here,” Gaetz said. “Now forevermore, as the next generation of patriots drives ... when they are able to see the stories and names of people like Kelly Lacey, I think that that reinforces the fact that Northwest Florida is the most military community in the entire country.”

Ashley and Lacey’s father, John Lacey, unveiled the large brown and yellow sign that reads, “SFC William Kelly Lacey Memorial Highway, Designated by 2018 Legislator of Florida.” The sign will be posted at the south and north ends of State Road 85 between College Boulevard and Colonel Greg Malloy Road just south of Crestview.

Ashley said the sight of her late husband’s name welled up.

“It feels like yesterday, every time I see his name,” she said. “It’s very humbling. I feel like I called the right place home, and I’m very honored that our daughter gets to be here and see it.”