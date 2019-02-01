Publix is asking customers to return popcorn chicken purchased in its stores since Jan. 17, saying it may contain "foreign material."

According to a Publix release, the chicken was sold in either hot or refrigerated cases in all of its Florida stores, along with stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina and southern Alabama. It was sold between Jan. 17-31, but any chicken sold since Jan. 31 is OK, the release stated.

The chicken came from Pilgrim's Pride, one of the largest chicken producers in the United States.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix's media and community relations director. "Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund."

For more information, customers can call Publix's Customer Care department at 800-242-1227 or visit the Publix website.