A great white shark estimated to be between 12 to 15 feet long was spotted off the coast of St. Augustine Beach on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that conducts research on great white sharks and other large apex predators.

Scientists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission saw the shark swimming about 25 miles off the coast of St. Augustine Beach during a survey and captured at least two photos from high above.

“It’s a good sign for the expedition we’re about to kick off in less than two weeks from Jacksonville,” OCEARCH wrote on the post.