UPDATE: Thursday 9 a.m.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 15-year-old Aerin Marie Waldroup of Milton has been found and the suspect 24-year-old Larry Lewis Powers, also known as Marshall Powers is in custody

MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing/endangered 15-year-old girl.

Aerin Marie Waldroup of Milton is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. She is believed to be in the custody of 24-year-old Larry Lewis Powers, also known as Marshall Powers. Powers is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

The teen was reported missing Jan. 28 and was seen with Powers in Milton and in Escambia County along Davis Highway, according to the press release.

The Sheriff's Office has a felony arrest warrant for Powers in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on Waldroup's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers Program at 850-437-STOP (7867).