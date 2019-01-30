MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing/endangered 15-year-old female.

Aerin Marie Waldroup of Milton is 5 feet, 2 inches with brown hair and green eyes. She is believed to be in the custody of 24-year-old Larry Lewis Powers, also known as Marshall Powers. Powers is 5-feet-6 with brown hair and blue eyes.

The teen was reported missing Jan. 28 and was seen with Powers in Milton and in Escambia County along Davis Highway, according to a press release.

The Sheriff's Office has an active warrant for the arrest of Powers for felony charges in connection to this incident.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Waldroup is asked to immediately contact local law enforcement. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers Program at (850) 437-STOP.