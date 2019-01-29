PANAMA CITY — A shaking and rumbling felt throughout Bay County Tuesday afternoon has residents on edge but the source currently remains unknown.

Reports of houses shaking were reported in from the breadth of the county, from Callaway and Parker out to the west end of the Beach. The episode lasted about 20 seconds per most reports and was in some cases reported to be accompanied by a loud bang.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 1.8 magnitude quake in Missouri around that time, but has not shown anything in this area on their live earthquake website.

Officials with Tyndall Air Force Base confirmed they are not currently conducting any operations that would produce that effect.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service stated there were no recorded weather phenomena in the area that would cause the shaking or rumbling.

Mark Bowen, the county's Emergency Management Chief, said they are looking into the reports.

Hundreds of residents responded within 30 minutes of the News Herald posting about the episode on social media. Many reported that after Hurricane Michael, they are extra fearful.

"I’m in an RV in Springfield and nearly started crying and freaking out as my RV was shaking hard," said Sharon Hardin. "Very scary in a small little tin box whatever it was."

"Here in Millville it was bad," said Beth Pond. "My whole house was shaking and my doors and windows were pounding. I never felt any thing like that before."

Several residents reported feeling pressure changes or headaches directly after the event.

Residents who felt shaking can report the incident to the United States Geological Survey at this link https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/unknown#tellus

This is a developing story and we will have more as information becomes available.