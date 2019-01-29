CRESTVIEW — Here are highlights involving area students:

Crestview resident Samuel Geddes, a senior studying for a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering, is among chancellor's award honor students for the fall term at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Sara Mitchell of Crestview was named to Kennesaw State University's dean's list for the fall 2018 semester. Dean's list honorees are enrolled in at least nine credit hours of courses and earned a grade point average of at least a 3.5.

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its president’s and dean’s lists for the 2018 fall semester.

President’s list members are full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all As). Dean’s list scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Crestview honor students are:

Camryn Milan Siler, president's listSavannah Denyse Barefield, Ethan Mitchell, Chester Malik Moore and Kayla-Lindse Hope Pereira, dean's list