BRUCE — A Walton County Fire Rescue firefighter saved a family’s pet cat from a burning home Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the department, firefighters responded to a fire about 11 a.m. at a single-story home on Morrison Lambert Lane.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived to find flames coming from the kitchen. A small grease fire had ignited in the kitchen and spread to the laundry room, the release said.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it caused severe damage to the home, the release said.

One resident was able to escape with the family's dog, but told firefighters that a cat was still inside the smoke-filled home, according to the press release.

Firefighter and EMT Dan Hoyt found the cat, brought it outside and began to treat it for smoke inhalation, the release said.

“Thanks to the quick action of Firefighter Hoyt, a family’s beloved pet was saved and we are hoping for a full recovery,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.

The American Red Cross assisted the residents.