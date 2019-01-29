Now is the time of year to begin thinking about what flowers and plants you would like to have in your yard this spring and summer. Although I am a member of the Dogwood Garden Club, I am not the best gardener. However, I do well with plants in containers or pots.

One can find plastic or terra cotta flower pots at the dollar store, nursery or home improvement center. You could even make your own from old containers, such as a wine or whiskey barrel, which are available for purchase.

Make sure that your container has drainage holes in the bottom. If there aren't pre-drilled holes, then you will need to drill some.

Once you have drainage, a coffee filter or two may be used to cover the holes. This allows the water to drain and the soil to remain in the container. Alternately, 3/4 of an inch to one inch of coarse gravel may be used in the bottom of the container. Next, fill your container with good potting soil. I generally fill the container about halfway and then begin to plant the flowers I have picked out.

Since spring is coming, I will choose begonias, pansies, impatiens, petunias and other colorful flowers.

Once the soil is ready, gently take the plants out of the package, separate the roots and place in your pot. Space them apart to give them room to grow. Plants don't like to be right on top of each other. Once the plants are placed, add more potting soil until the container is two-thirds to three-quarters full, making sure the roots are fully covered. I generally plant one species of flower in each pot, since they may have different light and watering requirements.

Be sure to water your plants often enough. Potted plants need watering more often than those in the ground, usually once a day. Fill an old milk or juice container with water, let it reach the outdoor temperature, and avoid watering the leaves or flowers. Don't overwater.

Also, look at the instructions and make sure your plants are getting the appropriate amount of sun. Plants need to be fertilized at least once a month.

Since we are still getting cold weather and high winds, bring in your plants so they don't kill your new flowers.

Many vegetables also do well in containers, and we will learn about those soon. Happy gardening!

Area residents who like to garden may call Beach Campbell, 682-2691, for information on Crestview's Dogwood Garden Club.

Janice Lynn Crose, a former accountant, lives in Crestview with her husband, Jim; her two rescue collies, Shane and Jasmine; and two cats, Kathryn and Prince Valiant.